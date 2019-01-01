Welcome to the School Based Mental Health Database

It is the goal of the Division of Mental Health to ensure individuals have the information necessary to make informed decisions about when to seek mental health services and where to go to obtain those services. Public Act 101-0045 requires the Department of Human Services to develop an online database and resource page related to mental health resources related to bullying and school shootings and to encourage information sharing. The Division would like to thank our system partners from the Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police, Statewide Terrorism Information Center for their participation in the development and collection of information contained in this database.

Information is available to the following individuals, click on the category that best defines you below (or the Related Links provided on right-hand menu).



National Hotlines:

Suicide

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Free and confidential support for individuals in crisis available 24 hours a day 7 days a week 1-800-273-8255(TALK)

Crisis Text Line

Free and confidential support for individuals in crisis available 24 hours a day 7 days a week Text HOME to 741741

National Helpline | SAMHSA - Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Free and confidential treatment referral and information service available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. 1-800-622-4357 (HELP)

Human Trafficking

Free and confidential support for individuals who are a victim of human trafficking available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. 1-800-559-SAFE (7233)

Bullying Prevention

National Runaway Safeline

This 24-hour 7 day a week national Safeline is for youth at risk of running away or already have and are looking for help. 1-800-Runaway (786-2929) or text: 66008

State Hotlines:

Cyber Bullying & Internet Safety

Illinois Attorney General Stay Connect, Stay Informed: Cyber Bullying and Internet Safety

CARES Line:

Crisis and Referral Entry Services available 24 hours 7 days a week designed to assist individuals in Illinois who are a risk to themselves or others due to a mental health crisis. 1-800-345-9049