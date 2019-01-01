Welcome to the School Based Mental Health Database
It is the goal of the Division of Mental Health to ensure individuals have the information necessary to make informed decisions about when to seek mental health services and where to go to obtain those services. Public Act 101-0045 requires the Department of Human Services to develop an online database and resource page related to mental health resources related to bullying and school shootings and to encourage information sharing. The Division would like to thank our system partners from the Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police, Statewide Terrorism Information Center for their participation in the development and collection of information contained in this database.
National Hotlines:
State Hotlines:
CARES Line:
Crisis and Referral Entry Services available 24 hours 7 days a week designed to assist individuals in Illinois who are a risk to themselves or others due to a mental health crisis. 1-800-345-9049